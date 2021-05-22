Georgia Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2021 class

The class was highlighted by WNBA MVP Maya Moore and World Series Champion Atlanta Brave Tom Glavine

Saturday night was one of celebration in Macon as the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame held their annual induction ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium.



This year was the 65th induction ceremony for the hall and the 22nd since moving to Macon permanently. The hall honored players, coaches and contributors to sports either as Georgia natives or contributing to a Georgia sports team.

The 2021 class has members of the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Atlanta Braves and Falcons, the SEC Network, and WNBA superstar and social justice advocate Maya Moore. Moore and 1995 World Series Champion Tom Glavine both shared what entering the hall meant to them.

"Obviously I'm a Massachusetts guy, but Georgia has been my home for a long time and holds a special place in my heart," said Glavine, a former Atlanta Brave. "I think that's the thing that I've appreciated being here the last couple days is hearing so many stories from people who grew up a Braves fan or family memories were Braves fans and knowing that I was a big part of that. That's pretty neat."

Moore, a Collins Hill High School graduate from Suwanee, Georgia thought the ceremonial weekend was a great time to reflect.

"I think it's really just a special time to look back, remember and celebrate. There's always stuff happening, things going on, life moves so fast and to just take some time to just stop and celebrate what has already happened in such a special way means a lot and I'm glad I'm able to do that tonight," Moore said.

Here is the 2021 Hall of Fame Class:

Maya Moore - WNBA MVP, Gold Medalist

Janet Harris - UGA Women's Basketball

Joe Hamilton - Georgia Tech Football

Tony Barnhart - Award winning sports journalist, author

Ray Lamb - Three-time state champion football coach

Matt Stinchcomb - UGA Football, NFL

Brian Jordan - Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons

Tom Glavine - Atlanta Braves, 1995 World Series Champion