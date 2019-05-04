ATLANTA — Rob Lanier has been the college basketball equivalent of the traveling salesman over the last 29 years, working at nine schools (including Texas twice) during this crazy and humbling period of climbing the coaching ladder – oftentimes, without knowing the next destination.

However, there could be an air of finality with Stop No. 10 ... if Lanier can match the results of the most successful coach in Georgia State hoops history.

No problem, right?

On Friday, Lanier officially became Georgia State men's basketball coach, taking over for the popular Ron Hunter, who left for Tulane (Conference USA) soon after the Panthers had been booted from the NCAA Tournament (first round vs. Houston).

Covering the last eight seasons, Hunter had piloted Georgia State to three Sun Belt conference titles and three NCAA berths – including the 2015 campaign, when GSU advanced to the Round of 32, after stunning Baylor in the opening round (thanks to Hunter's son, R.J.).

Lanier was the end result of Georgia State's national search for a new coach.

The 50-year-old and St. Bonaventure alum has experience in the Big 12, SEC, ACC, Big East, Atlantic 10 and MAAC leagues.

"In Rob Lanier, we've hired a basketball coach who I believe will take Georgia State basketball to the next level," said Georgia State president Mark Becker. "He has vast experience coaching in some of the nation's premier college basketball programs, and he has a deep commitment to developing players as students and athletes.

"Coach Lanier's demonstrated record of recruiting top talent, including numerous all-Americans, also bodes well for the future of Panther basketball. I welcome him to Atlanta and the Georgia State family."

Most recently, Lanier had served as Rick Barnes' right-hand man at Texas (2011-15) and Tennessee (2015-19).

RELATED

Lanier played a prominent role in helping the experienced Volunteers compete for SEC titles the last two seasons and earn a No. 2 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament (losing to Purdue in the Sweet 16).

"I would like to thank Georgia State President Mark Becker along with Director of Athletics Charlie Cobb for this incredible opportunity," said Lanier. "This is a time of great transformation at Georgia State, and I look forward to continuing to build on the reputation that our men’s basketball program has established nationally. I am excited to begin building relationships with the young men in this program."

Lanier has developed a reputation for being a top-notch recruiter at the Power Five programs (Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Rutgers, Virginia).

According to the GSU press release, Lanier helped sign nine McDonald's All-Americans during his stints at major schools.

What's more, this won't be the first head-coaching gig for Lanier. He led Siena to one NCAA Tournament and one NIT berth from 2001-05.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Rob and his family to the Panther Family," said GSU athletics director Charlie Cobb.

"We believe that under his leadership, our program will continue to rise as one of the premier programs in the country. He understands the core values we have at Georgia State and will help our student-athletes succeed both on the court and in the classroom."