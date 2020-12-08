GHSA still planning for Sept. 4 high school football start, but 'possible' it could change

The Georgia High School Association offered updated guidance on Wednesday for the high school football season.

ATLANTA — The Georgia High School Association said Wednesday plans remain in place to start the high school football season on Sept. 4, but that it was "possible" that may still change.

"It is possible that the start date of September 4 could change based on COVID-19 data," GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines said in a note to member schools. "As numbers dictate over the next two weeks, a decision will be forthcoming with regard to the football start date."

There are contingency plans for "all start and restart scenarios," the association said.

The GHSA voted in July to move the football start date to Sept. 4. The reaffirmation of those intentions comes a day after the association disclosed that 866 athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 since schools were allowed to begin summer practices on June 8.

Softball and volleyball games have already started across the state, with cross country set to begin soon.

Schools have the authority to cancel or postpone sports if they feel necessary, and last week the superintendent of Rockdale County Public Schools, Dr. Terry Oatts, announced that district's entire slate of fall sports would be postponed to the winter.

That made Rockdale the first district around metro Atlanta to announce such a decision.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.