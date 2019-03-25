ATLANTA — Georgia Tech offensive line/associate head coach Brent Key received backlash on social media Monday, stemming from an apparent insensitive Tweet regarding the death of defensive lineman Brandon Adams. 

Twenty-one-year-old Adams allegedly died of natural causes on Saturday, according to Georgia Tech officials.

Key tweeted, "GT has always, and will continue to attract GREAT MEN. Today we lost a GREAT MAN, and gained another GREAT MAN! Even in dark days their future is bright."

Brent Key deleted tweet
Reading between the lines, the first "GREAT MAN" reference honored Adams, a Tennessee native. 

The controversy spawns from the second "GREAT MAN" reference. 

Without fully knowing Key's rationale, it might have involved Georgia Tech securing the verbal commitment of Miles Brooks, a 4-star cornerback from Jacksonville, Fla. (Class of 2020).

Brooks committed to Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins on Sunday.

One person asked Key on Twitter if he was talking about a recruit his program on the same day Adams died. He replied saying he never meant to disrespect Adams. 

"I’m devastated by the loss of a great man," the tweet said. " I never meant to disrespect Brandon, his family, or the legacy he left. RIP Big B". 

