The Georgia Tech athletics department took permanent action against MaChelle Joseph on Tuesday, firing the school's head women's basketball coach of 16 years.

On Feb. 27, Joseph had been placed on administrative leave, while school officials launched an independent investigation into the program -- handled by Littler Mendelson P.C. Employment and Labor Law Solutions Worldwide.

The main allegation: The basketball players had been subject to mistreatment by Joseph and the Tech staff.

Here's an excerpt of Georgia Tech's determination:

Joseph was placed on leave on Feb. 27 while the investigation took place. As part of the investigation, Littler Mendelson completed 40 interviews. Individuals interviewed included Joseph, the team’s 2018-19 assistant coaches, all 13 members of the 2018-19 team, various administrators and support staff, as well as parents of student-athletes.

A final report on the investigation was submitted by Littler Mendelson on March 20. Among the findings were that every student-athlete reported “concerns regarding alleged emotional or mental mistreatment” by Joseph, and that student-athletes described the environment around the team as “toxic,” “suffocating,” “unhealthy” and “hostile” and described Joseph’s conduct as “bullying” and “emotionally, mentally and verbally ‘abusive.’”

Additionally, several student-athletes reported allegations that, if true, may constitute violations of NCAA rules, Littler Mendelson concluded. Georgia Tech has initiated a review of these allegations with the NCAA.

According to Georgia Tech, Joseph (who has had seven NCAA tourney appearances from 2007-14) had been given time to respond to the independent report and, after AD Todd Stansbury's review of the findings -- including an 'in-person meeting' with Joseph -- the school informed Joseph of her dismissal.

Stansbury issued the following statement:

"After learning of the concerns of women’s basketball student-athletes about Coach Joseph’s conduct, Georgia Tech retained the services of Littler Mendelson to conduct an investigation of the allegations.

"The findings outlined in the report have left us no choice but to dismiss Coach Joseph.

"Student-athlete well-being will always be the top priority of our athletics department. I am disappointed and saddened to learn that the well-being of our student-athletes was being compromised. The findings of the independent investigation make it clear that the dismissal of Coach Joseph is necessary to restore the well-being of student-athletes as the No. 1 priority within our women’s basketball program."

Mark Simons had been serving as acting head coach for Georgia Tech. The school will immediately launch a national search for Joseph's successor.

MACHELLE JOSEPH STATEMENT

“Georgia Tech has been my home for the past 18 years, and the players and the staff have been my family.

"I have so many great memories of the amazing journey we have been on with this program. I will be forever grateful for all of the young women who took a chance on Tech and on me. They have forever changed this program and my life.

"I want to thank all of the Georgia Tech women’s basketball fans, supporters, alumni, and donors for your unwavering support and friendship.

"Although this day came sooner than I expected, I am thankful that I had the opportunity to work with such a special team of great people and players. This is the most talented team we have ever had in women’s basketball at Georgia Tech – built from 3 top-25 recruiting classes in a row and 2 of the past 3 ACC Freshman of the Year recipients. This young, talented team is poised for an incredible run in 2019, and I am excited to watch them achieve greatness.

"Thank you to all my current and former athletes, coaches, and fans of the Georgia Tech women’s basketball program. I am forever grateful for the past 18 years with you.”

JOSEPH'S ATTORNEY, LISA BANKS

“Today Georgia Tech terminated MaChelle Joseph as Head Coach of the Women’s Basketball team. This termination is the culmination of an unlawful campaign of retaliation against her for advocating for gender equity in athletics at Georgia Tech.

"For years, Georgia Tech has provided sub-standard resources to its women’s basketball program including in facilities, marketing, travel, and funding, while providing significantly more and superior resources to its men’s basketball program.

"Coach Joseph has been a vocal advocate for her team over the past several years. Her advocacy and objections to the sub-par treatment of the women’s basketball team have been met with fierce resistance and hostility from Athletic Department officials.

"She has been accused of “attacking” Georgia Tech through her efforts, and top Athletic Department officials vowed to “get rid” of her. Georgia Tech finally accomplished that goal by manufacturing allegations against her and manipulating an investigation to make it appear that she engaged in unacceptable coaching practices. That allegation is false and was expressly refuted by officials close to the team and outside experts. Coach Joseph is tough but fair. She has worked tirelessly over the past 16 years to become the winningest coach in the history of Georgia Tech women’s basketball.

"Over the past month, she has received countless messages from former and current players, parents, and staff expressing their love, admiration, and respect. These messages reveal the truth and will be her legacy.

"Coach Joseph will not be silenced. She will continue to fight for equality in women’s athletics and for justice related to the discrimination and retaliation she has suffered at the hands of the Georgia Tech Athletic Department.”