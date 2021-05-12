Georgia Tech football to play with 100% capacity this season

The school made the announcement on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech's football games will open up for 100% capacity this season, the school announced on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets are the latest team to announce full capacity for games - coming on the heels of similar announcements by the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta United, as well as Atlanta Motor Speedway's announcement that a NASCAR race this weekend would be held before a full crowd.

The Atlanta Falcons have also said they will play before 100% capacity crowds when the NFL season begins later this year.

“Thanks to encouraging trends regarding the number of people becoming vaccinated and the declining spread of Covid-19, as well as updated guidance from public health experts, we’re grateful and excited to announce that we will be able to welcome Georgia Tech fans back to full stadium and tailgating operations on campus this fall,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said in a statement. “We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our entire community, but are confident that we can maintain a safe environment while bringing back the full college football gameday experience that we all know and love on The Flats.”

The Yellow Jackets will kick off their season on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Northern Illinois. The team also has a game planned at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against North Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 25.