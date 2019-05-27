ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has secured the No. 3 National Seed for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament, the NCAA Baseball Committee announced Monday.

The No. 3 seeding is the highest for the Yellow Jackets since 2005, when Tech was the No. 2 seed. This is its fifth time as a top-four National Seed.

The ACC Coastal Division Champion and ACC Tournament runner-up Yellow Jackets (41-17) will make its 32nd appearances in the NCAA Tournament and host the opening round for the 12th time in program history and first since 2011.

Joining Georgia Tech in the double-elimination regional on The Flats will be Florida A&M, Coastal Carolina and Auburn.

The Yellow Jackets are 63-52 (.547) all-time in Regional Action and are 24-13 (.649) when playing the opening round of the tournament on The Flats at its home, Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets will play its first game of the Regional on Friday, May 31 against Florida A&M. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN 3.

Pac-12 champion UCLA is the No. 1 national seed for the NCAA baseball tournament.

The Bruins (47-8) won every series for the first time in program history and carry a 10-game winning streak into the tournament, which opens with regional play Friday.

The NCAA selection committee announced the 64-team tournament field on Monday. The No. 2 seed is Vanderbilt (49-10), which has won 22 of its last 23 games and is the first team to sweep the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament championships since it did so in 2007.

Behind UCLA and Vanderbilt are Georgia Tech, Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Louisville and Texas Tech.

The teams that advance from the regionals will play in a best-of-three super regional. From there, eight teams will advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

MORE HEADLINES |