Georgia Tech opens up public address announcer applications

ATLANTA — Think you have what it takes to become the next voice of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets?

The college announced on X they are now looking for one of their next public address announcers. Georgia Tech said it is an opportunity to become one of the next PA announcers, but they did not specify which sport it would be for.

However, when you click on the application, it will ask you to select all sports that you are interested in.

The deadline for applications is Monday, Oct. 16. If you are interested in applying, you can do so at the following link here or find your way to the application in the below tweet:

𝘼𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙮 𝙣𝙤𝙬 for the opportunity to be one of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket public address announcers!



𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐋𝐘: Oct. 16

➡️ : https://t.co/tKPOp1DHEK#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/BNbpxOVfjY — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) October 5, 2023