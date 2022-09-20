Georgia Tech's football team looking for answers after loss to Ole Miss

Georgia Tech heads on the road to face off with the University of Central Florida on Saturday at 4 p.m.

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech's football team is looking for answers after Ole Miss came to Atlanta and dominated the Yellow Jackets.

With a 41-0 loss to Ole Miss at home on Saturday, it was another struggle versus a Power Five Opponent.

The Yellow Jackets lost by a combined score of 183 to 10 versus Notre Dame, Georgia, Clemson and Ole Miss.

"We got outcoached. We got outplayed. Obviously disappointed in the way we played. Fully committed and invested every day to get it right," Head Coach Geoff Collins said.

In four years under Collins, Georgia Tech is 10-27 and Saturday's loss has increased the talks of what his future looks like.

"I understand all of that, but I have a tremendous amount of confidence based on demonstrated ability, " Collins said. "'Has that shown up yet while we've been here?' It has not. Do I have faith and belief in the process that we are about to do?' Absolutely."