Georgia High School Association says more than 850 student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19

The cases date back to June 8, when they first started tracking them.

ATLANTA — With high school sports underway, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has revealed to 11Alive the number of student-athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, after filing an open records request, they said 866 athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus since schools were allowed to begin summer practices on June 8.

The organization did not provide a statement, but simply said, "the situation is fluid at best."

Softball and volleyball games have already started across the state. The GHSA voted last month to push the high school football season back by two weeks to Sept. 4. Cross country is set to begin soon.

Schools were given the authority to cancel or postpone sports if they found it necessary.

Just last week, Rockdale County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts announced that they will postpone all of their fall sports seasons until the second semester. They became the first district in the metro area to make such a decision.

"As a district, we are committed to an active fall sports season; however, we must continue to prioritize above all else the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and athletic personnel," Dr. Oatts said in a statement.

