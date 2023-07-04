Metro Atlanta's Gideon Oji set to take aim at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Chestnut has won 15 of the last 16 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests.

CONEY ISLAND, N.Y. — UPDATE: Well, it turns out Gideon won't be getting his chance on Tuesday after all, with the hot dog eating contest reportedly canceled due to weather.

Original story below

A metro Atlanta professional eater is set to try his hand - or, perhaps, his jaws -again Tuesday in the most famous eating contest of them all.

Gideon Oji of Morrow is set to compete in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island, New York. The competition was delayed around noon due to lightning in the area.

Oji is the No. 7 ranked eater in the world, according to Major League Eating. While he ranks highly across the board - and owns records for eating competitions with baked beans, green chili stew, kale and bologna - he's considered a longshot for the hot dog contest according to oddsmakers, at +6000.

The 31-year-old did finish fourth in 2016, eating 38 dogs. Last year he scarfed down 29, finishing seventh; he was fifth in 2021 with 37.75 dogs.