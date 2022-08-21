One golfer will leave Atlanta with $18M | What to know about the TOUR Championship this week

The top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings will compete for the FedEx Cup with the winner also taking home $18 million.

ATLANTA — It's the biggest week of the year at East Lake Golf Club. The best professional golfers in the world arrive in Atlanta this week for the TOUR Championship.

The top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings will compete for the FedEx Cup with the winner also taking home $18 million. The tournament takes place Thursday through Sunday, but fans can get a head start on activities earlier in the week.

The TOUR Championship is setting up four custom "bucket lists" that showcase some of the must-see hotspots at East Lake.

GOLF FANATICS

1st tee

Grab a seat under the shaded bleachers and listen to the player announcements as the top 30 take on East Lake. If you’re here on Thursday, make sure you show up for the HOPE Tee Shot Ceremony at 11 a.m. to witness the special TOUR Championship tradition.

3rd Green / 9th Tee

Once most of the field is on the course, the area between the third green and ninth tee is a perfect spot to watch a ton of golf. See how players fare on the short par-4 third and then turn around to watch as others take on the lengthy par-3 ninth. The popular Coca-Cola Lounge is located adjacent to the ninth tee.

PGA TOUR Superstores GSGA Putting Experience

Care to see how you fare on one of East Lake’s greens? Here’s your chance. A replica putting green with tournament speed will be available near the SO Cool Zone behind the PGA TOUR Fan Shop for a limited time each day for fans to hit a few putts on an authentic East Lake green.

18th green

Each year, these fans have a front-row seat to see the FedExCup champion crowned. But make sure you get there early if you want to see the leaders; these spots fill up fast!

FOODIES

Back Nine Brews

Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge

Fox Bros. BBQ / Universal Joint / Henri’s Bakery

The Deck presented by Maestro Dobel

FAMILIES

Two kids 15 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult, and there’s plenty to keep them entertained all-day

SO Cool Zone presented by Southern Company

Located near the 15th green and 14th fairway, the SO Cool Zone offers everything from putting to playing with animals from the Georgia Aquarium to taking swings inside First Tee’s activation.

15th green

For a great spot to watch some of the golf action, you can keep the kids out of the sun thanks to the shaded bleachers behind the 15th green.



Practice Putting Green

The Practice Putting Green located next to the 10th tee is a great spot to watch the players finish their warm-up before beginning their rounds.



Youth Autograph Area

After their rounds, most players will stop by the Youth Autograph Area, located just up the hill from the Practice Range near the Clubhouse.

SOCIALITES

The Best Selfie Spot

If you arrived through the Glenwood Gate, the 15th tee is the perfect spot to grab a selfie with the lake and historic East Lake clubhouse in the background.

The Deck presented by Maestro Dobel is located just across the lake from the Practice Range, offering fans a unique perspective of the top 30 players as they warm up. There are several unique cocktails to choose from including the TOUR Championship’s signature Maestro Dobel cocktail – the Finale Fizz.

Meiomi Wine Lounge

Only a few steps away from the Peachtree Porch near the 8th fairway, the Meiomi Lounge has you covered with a glass of wine to go along with a perfect view of the lake.

Coca-Cola Lounge

The Coca-Cola Lounge is open to the public and is the perfect place on the front nine to post up with a cocktail and watch the players navigate the challenging par 4.

