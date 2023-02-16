PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoff finale returns to East Lake

The top 30 golfers return to Atlanta to battle for $75 million in prize money.

ATLANTA — Once again, East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta will welcome the best golfers as they compete for the ultimate trophy and an enormous pile of money.

Tickets are now on sale for the August 23-27 TOUR Championship. Only the PGA Tour’s 30 best players punch their ticket to East Lake and earn the right to compete for the FedExCup and the season-long title.

Rory McIlroy won last year's FedEx Cup at East Lake and took home $18 million.

The launch of ticket sales for the TOUR Championship comes on the heels of the PGA Tour’s new Netflix docuseries, “Full Swing,” which debuted on Wednesday and features East Lake Golf Club and the TOUR Championship in the show’s final episode.

With this unprecedented access to the PGA Tour and its players, fans will get to view behind-the-scenes footage of McIlroy’s dramatic six-stroke final-round comeback over Scottie Scheffler to win his record third FedExCup title.

Daily Grounds tickets for the 2023 TOUR Championship start at $35 for Wednesday, $75 for Thursday, $80 for Friday, and $90 each for Saturday and Sunday plus taxes and fees.