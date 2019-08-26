ATLANTA — The TOUR championship concluded at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, but some of golf’s big names were spotted around metro Atlanta during the week - including a Tuesday visit by Rory McIlroy to Ivy Preparatory Academy.

The four-time major winner played three holes of mini-golf with the students, all while encouraging children to participate in the East Lake Family YMCA Youth Fit 4 Life Afterschool program, which offers a variety of fun activities to help build strength, endurance and flexibility.

Dave Wichmann, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group, joined in on the mini-golf, and also announced a grant from UnitedHealth Group, in McIlroy’s name, to support the East Lake Family YMCA’s Youth Fit 4 Life Afterschool program for the 2019-2020 academic year.

McIlroy marched to the 18th green Sunday at East Lake with victory in hand and $15 million in the bank.

He closed with a 4-under 66 to finish four shots ahead of Schauffele, joining Woods as the only players to win the FedEx Cup twice.

"Any time you can do something that only Tiger has done, you're doing something right," McIlroy said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

