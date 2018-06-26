Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz spoke to the media Tuesday in advance of the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The former Braves player talked about his dreams finally becoming a reality.

"Well this is where I probably lose people, because they don’t understand this is the number one thing I’ve ever accomplished," he said."Everything I’ve been a part of before has been a team thing, and I’m proud of all my accomplishments from a team aspect, but an individual role – I haven’t had anything anywhere close to this."

Earlier this month, Smoltz qualified for the Open in a 3-man playoff. The 51-year-old earned the final Open spot, despite posting a double bogey on the final hole.

"This has been a dream of mine since I was 35-40 years old," he sad. "I know a lot of my teammates were tired of hearing that I was going to do this one day. This is the most excited I’ve ever been. Winning my first MLB game was something cool, unforgettable, and shared with my family, but part of a team. This accomplishment was the longest golf day of my life. Something that came with the busiest schedule you could imagine. I don’t feel like I’ve slept normal since it happened."

Smoltz talked to the media about the similarites of baseball and golf.

"I think it’s real similar from a pitcher standpoint. It’s sight oriented," he said. "You pick a target and try to execute. I’d say where I am nowhere close as a golfer as I was a pitcher, I had all the confidence in the world in my pitches. That came with time and rep, and I was never afraid of pressure. Pressure never caused me to fail, or be the reason I failed – I failed because I didn’t execute."

"As a golfer, I don’t have all the pitches so to speak. You’ll get exposed quickly. I have what I have. I have never taken a lesson. I don’t practice. I just play."

"It’s been a passion of mine since realizing that being a pitcher starting in A-ball, I have four days that I better find a way to occupy my time because I pitch every five days. I picked up golf at 20-21 years old. The bug never has left. I have such admiration for a game I didn’t have any appreciation for."

Smoltz, who was elected to the baseball Hall of Fame in 2015, racked up 213 career victories over 22 MLB seasons with the Braves, Red Sox and Cardinals. The eight-time All-Star also captured National League Cy Young honors with Atlanta in 1996.

Smoltz remains the only pitcher in MLB history with 200 wins and 150 career saves.

"This has been like the wildest ride in the world, but I can promise you, the pressure is not going to get to me. It’ll be my inability to hit a shot. Or inability to hit an in between bunker shot. These guys are the best in the world, I have such admiration getting a chance to play with them."

"I learn from watching and I’m self-taught. When I see the guys I’m getting to play with, I watch their swings I watch what their doing. I try to learn that way. It’s the way I learned as a pitcher, I watched and tried to emulate what I saw. To say I’m having the time of my life is an understatement right now."

