ATLANTA — The PGA TOUR Championship begins Aug. 22 at East Lake Golf Club. But before the top 30 players tee off for a chance to win a cool $15 million, we’ve come up with the fans' ultimate checklist. Here’s what you need to know before you head out!

TICKETS

The TOUR Championship is distributing all grounds tickets as well as some upgraded hospitality tickets to fans digitally.

How to access mobile tickets:

Download the PGA Tour App

Click “My Tickets” in the top right My TOUR Menu

Log in with the email and password used to purchase the tickets

Click on a ticket and add the barcode to your smartphone wallet

Customer service representatives will be located at both entrances off Glenwood Avenue and Alston Drive to answer fan questions.

PARKING

Public parking for the TOUR Championship will be in two new locations beginning this year. Public parking is available Wednesday, Aug. 21 through Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Georgia World Congress Center Marshalling Yard and Yellow Lot (362 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd) for $15 per day.

Additional public parking will be available Friday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 25 at the City of College Park (2459 Riverdale Rd., College Park) for $10 per day. Free tournament shuttles will be provided to East Lake Golf Club and drop off at the Glenwood Gate. In addition, ADA shuttles will only be available at the Georgia World Congress Center with pick up and drop off at the Alston Gate.

Spectators must purchase parking for either location in advance of arrival through ParkMobile. Fans can use the ParkMobile app for iPhone and Android or reserve their spot online at ParkMobile.io. Once a parking reservation is made, it can be redeemed at the lots using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or with a printed permit.

Tournament parking will no longer be available at Georgia State Stadium.

UBER PARTNERSHIP

Uber Gate is located near the 13th fairway and near the 17th green and 18th tee. Type in “Tour Championship” or “East Lake Golf Club” and you will be dropped off at the Uber Gate. Fans can also use this address as their drop-off location: 307 2nd Ave. Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317.

PLAYERS

Fans can now find the quickest route to their favorite players or venues at East Lake Golf Club with highlighted paths and turn-by-turn navigation thanks to Wayfinding, a new technology developed for the PGA TOUR App’s live course map to help fans while on-site. The Wayfinding feature can be accessed via the Event Guide – which will automatically appear when the app is opened while on-site. Once the course map loads, fans will have several options across the top: 'Venues,' 'Find a Player,' 'Go to a Hole' and 'Group Data.'

For Fan Bucket lists, click here.

FOOD

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Universal Joint and Steinbeck’s are set to return.

New this year:

NFA Burger (Peachtree Porch near the 8th fairway).

Hawkers Asian Street Fare (Peachtree Porch near the 8th fairway).

D Boca N Boca (Back Nine Brews, located near the 18th tee).

Victory Sandwich Bar (Coca-Cola Lounge near the 8th green).

American Cut (ULTRA Club, located greenside with views of the 13th green as well as the 14th tee).

WIFI

For the first time, the FedEx Cup Playoff events offer free wifi on-site.

