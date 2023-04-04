Man who got Masters invite in case of mistaken identity attends practice round

Atlanta realtor Scott Stallings attended a practice run with his wife Jennifer, who also shares the pro golfer's wife's name.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It was a journey to the Masters unlike any other.

In January, Georgia realtor Scott Stallings accidentally received an invitation to play in the 2023 Masters Tournament instead of professional golfer Scott Stallings.

“It was like getting the Willy Wonka ticket. The golden ticket," he said. "You see it and you just can’t believe what you have in your hands. Because you know it’s like a rarity to even see one of these things.”

After reaching out to the golfer on Twitter, the invitation was returned to its rightful owner. In return, Scott and his wife Jennifer, who happens to share the same name as the golfer’s wife, got an invitation to attend a dinner and the first two practice days on the course at Augusta National ahead of the tournament.

“A thrill. So exciting. Having seen it on TV and being here is just a dream come true,” said Scott.

His wife never expected to have such an experience either.

“Every time I think about it, I just stop and go 'oh my gosh.' (It's) Not just how we’re here but how we got here is just surreal," Jennifer said. "There’s no other way to describe it.”

Scott and Jennifer spent Monday and Tuesday walking around the course and getting to watch their new favorite golfer that got them into the tournament they had always wanted to attend.

“Just the whole experience of how everything happened and actually being here, It’s a memory that will last a lifetime,” Scott said.

His wife added that it was a kindness that went beyond what she would have ever expected.

“And just how gracious he’s been about the whole thing and just giving us tickets,” said Jennifer. “He didn’t have to do that. He could’ve said thanks, but he did a very nice thing.”