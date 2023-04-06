What to expect during 2023 Masters Tournament from Augusta National

As the most storied tournament in golf is once again upon us, thousands of patrons will make their way toward the hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Course.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It's a tradition unlike any other.

As the most storied tournament in golf is once again upon us, thousands of patrons will make their way toward the hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Course on Thursday morning for the 87th edition of The Masters.

To get it all started, six-time Masters winner Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson will tee it up as the honorary starters to signify The Masters is underway. After that, 88 of the world's best golfers will go head-to-head to bring home the glorious green jacket.

Let's take a look at some of the names to watch out for this week.

The favorites

Scottie Scheffler (+700)

Looking to become the first golfer to win back-to-back green jackets since Tiger Woods did so in 2001 and 2002, Scheffler has continued rolling on his success last year with a recent string of dominance that has included wins at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and The Players Championship.

The world No. 1 enters tied as the odds-on favorite with Rory McIlroy. Scheffler won the 2022 Masters tournament in convincing fashion, shooting -10 and winning by three strokes over McIlroy. If Scheffler can keep it rolling and not let the pressure of winning back-to-back titles at Augusta get to his head, he might join the likes of Tiger, Jack and Nick Faldo as the only players to win consecutive green jackets.

Rory McIlroy (+700)

The elusive career grand slam is still in the grasps of McIlroy, who at age 33, is looking to become just the sixth golfer ever to accomplish that feat. If he can find a way to build upon his Final Round eight under 64, he could join the likes of Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to win a U.S. Open, The Open Championship, PGA Championship, and finally, a Masters title.

McIlroy has been playing excellent golf so far this season, with is lone victory coming back in October at The CJ Cup at the very beginning of the PGA Tour season. He since posted T2 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a solo third at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play. He did, however, miss the cut at The Players Championship.

Jon Rahm (+900)

It sounds crazy saying it, which is likely all the more reason he might win it all, but Rahm enters The Masters as a bit of a wildcard among the favorites. If you said that just a little over a month ago, many people would look at you funny. Nothing against Scheffler, but Rahm has been the most complete golfer on Tour this season.

The Spaniard has three wins on the season, two top 5s and six top 10 finishes this season. He took home trophies at Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express and had a big win at famed Riviera at Tiger's Genesis Invitational. Since March, however, Rahm finished T39 at Arnold Palmer, withdrew due to injury at The Players and finished T31 at Dell.

Don't bet against Rahm, though, it might not turn out well for you.

Jordan Spieth (+1,800)

If anyone's game translates to Augusta National, it's Jordan Spieth's. His comfortability around the greens makes him a dangerous customer for any of the competition, and his results each of the previous nine years have proved that.

Since his first round came as a 20-year-old in 2014, Spieth has a win (2015), two T2s, a solo third and a T3 -- with the latter coming in 2021. He missed his first cut at Augusta National last year, but has been playing solid golf so far this season. He has been in the mix in many of those, including two top 5s and a top 10, he just hasn't been able to finish it off.

In his media availability Wednesday, Spieth told reporters he believes he is playing his best golf right now since 2017. Another worthwhile nugget to know about Spieth here: he has only shot over par twice in nine rounds there. With rain in the forecast, the greens should be soft and slow(er), meaning Spieth can fire at pins and take advantage.

Spieth is my pick to take home his second green jacket in his 10th start at Augusta National.

Cameron Smith (+2,200)

Now on the LIV Tour, many thought Cam Smith would bring home what would be his first major (at the time) when he entered Sunday's final round just three shots off the lead. After pulling within a stroke, Smith later dunked one into the water on Amen Corner at Augusta's famed par-3 12th. He would go on to make triple bogey and fall out of contention.

Still one of golf's most dangerous players in all aspects, Smith is coming off a long offseason in his native Australia. His first two starts on the LIV circuit haven't gone as well as he'd have hoped. He shot -5 and finished 29th in his last start. That being said, Smith is dangerous with his putter and can go head-to-head with the Rahm's, Scheffler's and McIlroy's.

Sleepers to watch out for

I'll give you two names who are lower on the totem pole when it comes to odds to win the tournament, but who it wouldn't be a surprise in the slightest to see come out with a win.

Patrick Reed (+6,600)

Can you really be a sleeper if you've won it before? With these odds however, that's exactly what Patrick Reed is. He recently moved to the LIV circuit, but that doesn't change the fact that Reed can shoot well at Augusta National.

Since he broke through with a win in 2018, Reed has followed that performance up with two top 10 finishes and three (of four) rounds scoring under par. In those three rounds (2019-2021) he has shot: -2, -9, -4. In 2022, he finished T35 and shot +6. He's done it before, and now with some uneasy feelings between and some of his PGA Tour counterparts, Reed is ready to prove the doubters wrong.

Chris Kirk (+15,000)

Everyone loves an inspirational story -- and Chris Kirk's is exactly that. After overcoming alcohol abuse and a layoff from the PGA Tour, Kirk found himself back in the winner's circle in late February with a playoff win at the Honda Classic. It was his first Tour win since 2014.

The University of Georgia graduate is currently sitting at No. 7 in the FedEx Cup standings. With a whopping 14 starts this season, Kirk has been finding his rhythm more and more each week. He has shot under par in nine of those starts. He finished T10 at the Valero Texas Open last week and has two top 3 finishes so far this year.

Kirk's Masters experience is limited, with three starts from 2014 through 2016. His best finish was in his first year (T20) before following it up with a T33 in 2015 before missing the cut in 2016. If the chips fall in his favor, he could have a chance to be in contention during the weekend.

And finally...

The Masters is a rite of spring. The azaleas and dogwoods will let Georgia's brightest colors flourish. Patrons will flood through the gates accompanied by their pimento cheese sandwiches. There will be roars for Tiger all the way to the treetops. So let's all enjoy it, because these four days will go by fast and we will await the arrival of next spring once again. For though we don't know who will take home the fabled green jacket, we do know one thing...