ATLANTA — 11Alive Sports offers an all-encompassing guide for those with plans on attending The Masters in Augusta, either for Wednesday's practice round or the four live rounds from Thursday to Sunday.

BEST DRIVING DIRECTIONS

FROM ATLANTA

**Take I-20 east to Augusta and then follow the parking signs off the highway

FROM SOUTH CAROLINA

**Take I-20 west to August and then following the parking signs

WHERE TO PARK

FREE PARKING

The Augusta National Golf Club doesn't charge in the public area, but fair warning: It's a first-come, first-serve basis.

No exceptions.

PARKING LOTS

Each public lot will remain open until it reaches full capacity with customers. The alternative parking sites can be found along Washington Road.

CLICK HERE FOR THE MASTERS PARKING MAP

BEST WAY TO GET TICKETS

Back in the 1980 and 90s, legend had it that Masters tickets for Thursday-Sunday were passed down from generation to generation within families, adding to the difficulty of landing passes.

But thanks to today's ticket-broker companies, it's seemingly easier to score passes for any of the four rounds (plus Wednesday).

Just be prepared to pay a steep price in most cases.

For example, StubHub.com has the following price range for weekend tickets:

**Thursday-Friday competition badge ... $7,250

**Thursday-Sunday competition badge ... $9,894

**Saturday-Sunday competition badge ... $5,250

**Saturday competition badge .......... $1,950

**Sunday competition badge ............ $2,250

GALLERY: WHERE TO STAND

BEST HOLE FOR STATIONARY VIEWING

This one's a no-brainer.

Unless you're following the Sunday leaders with bated breath on the back nine, you'll want to find the perfect camping spot at the famous No. 12 hole – one of the most treacherous par-3s in all of major golf.

The tee-box vantage point of No. 12 has many charms.

The hole also history, in terms of making/breaking the championship hopes of many big-name golfers.

MOST EXCITING STATIONARY SPOT

When we think of the par-3 16th hole, immediate thoughts flash to Jack Nicklaus' picture-perfect tee shot in 1986 (when The Golden Bear won The Masters at age 46) ... and then Tiger Woods' amazing chip-and-run shot for birdie in 2005.

BEST FAIRWAY VIEW

You cannot go wrong with the 10th hole for various reasons:

a) There's plenty of room to witness mammoth drives from a reasonable distance.

b) When you're not surveying drives from the tee box – or 290 yards away – the view of lush greens, colorful flowers, impossibly tall trees and systematic traffic flow (gallery) will be a continually fun sight.

c) You'll have easy access to the 18th hole, arguably the toughest finishing hole in major golf.

CLUBHOUSE FOOD OPTIONS

The Masters, which operates separate from the control of the PGA and PGA Tour, has long had the reputation for offering reasonably priced food and drink items.

Among the most popular breakfast and lunch options (by price):

BREAKFAST

Sausage Biscuit .......... $1.50

Blueberry Muffin ......... $1.50

Chicken Biscuit .......... $1.50

Fresh Mixed Fruit ........ $2.00

COFFEE

Masters Blend ..... $1.50

SANDWICHES

Pimento Cheese ............ $1.50

Egg Salad ................. $1.50

Masters Club .............. $2.50

Ham & Cheese on Rye ....... $2.50

Turkey & Cheese on Wheat .. $2.50

Classic Chicken Sandwich .. $3.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap ...... $3.00

BEVERAGES

Soft Drinks ............... $1.50

Iced Tea .................. $1.50

Bottled Water ............. $2.00

Which sandwich offers the best combination of meat and cheese?

Which breakfast biscuit deserves more kudos on the grounds of Augusta National – the sausage or chicken?

For answers to these culinary conundrums, check out Alex Glaze's latest video breakdown from Augusta.

MASTERS APPAREL

The Masters gift shop includes a veritable smorgasbord of shirts, hats, sweatshirts and jacket options, bearing the event's timeless logo of the United States (in yellow) with a red flagpole depicting the location of Augusta.

It's likely one of the most recognizable worldwide logos in all of sports.

And just like the food options at Augusta National, the Masters apparel – including the classic green hats – are reasonably priced.

PLACES TO STAY

AUGUSTA-AREA HOTELS (APRIL 9-13)

MID-RANGE PRICING

Medical Center Inn ........ $199 per night

Motel 6 ................... $237 per night

Super 8 ................... $253 per night

Hawthorn Suites ........... $275 per night

Days Inn .................. $287 per night

Travel Inn ................ $333 per night

EXPENSIVE

Woodspring Suites ......... $400 per night

La Quinta Inn ............. $404 per night

Candlewood Suites ......... $525 per night

Hyatt House Downtown ...... $1,029 per night