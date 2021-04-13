World's best golfers to hear the roar of the crowd again at East Lake

TOUR Championship is welcoming back fans. Tickets are on sale now.

ATLANTA — Golf's season-ending TOUR Championship, which crowns the winner of the FedEx Cup, will once again open its gates to fans.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which runs Sept. 2 through Sept. 5 at East Lake Golf Club.

The 2020 TOUR Championship was played without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 event will have limited ticket sales at first, with the hopes of opening up to more fans as the year goes on.

"We're working closely with local and city governments," said TOUR Championship Executive Director Allison Fillmore.

"We also have a very advantageous spot on the calendar, so we still have about 135 days until our event. We're anticipating with the good movement of people getting vaccinated and cases going down that we will be able to get as close to normal as possible. However we are monitoring all of those statistics on a daily basis," Fillmore added.