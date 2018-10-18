GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – A man from Gwinnett County is getting a lot of flack online after reaching out and grabbing a baseball during a potential home run.

It happened during Game Four of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday, that pitted the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox.

Troy Caldwell can be seen grabbing the ball during a play in the bottom of the first inning at Minute Maid Park. The umpire declared the catch a “fan interference” and the home run was no good – and now the Astros are on the brink of elimination.

A fan interferes with Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox as he attempts to catch a ball hit by Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros in the first inning during Game Four of the American League Championship Series.Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Caldwell, a die-hard Astros fans, flew to Houston for the game. He told 11Alive he is overwhelmed by all of the attention he’s received for grabbing the ball.

Caldwell’s brother-in-law, Scott Crawford, lives in the Houston area. He said he was at his son’s football practice when he heard about what happened.

“We kind of got to talking, like, ‘Yeah, they are about to kick that guy out,” Crawford said. “A few minutes later, my wife texted me a picture and says, ‘Look who’s at the game.’”

Replays of the catch are painful to watch, Crawford said.

“Seeing more replays and having people text me pictures and different angles, things like that… it’s kind of one of those things that is kind of a bad deal,” Crawford said. “He didn’t interfere.”

Crawford said since the game, Caldwell deleted all of his social media accounts.

“[People] have been posting all of his information and putting it out there, saying, ‘This guy cost the Astros',” Crawford said. “They are sending addresses, phone numbers and pictures of his family and kids.”

Crawford said his brother-in-law “feels bad because it was a bad call.”

The Red Sox defeated the Astros 8 to 6.

Game 5 of the series is happening Thursday night in Houston, and it’s a win or stay-home situation for the Astros.

