Gwinnett Stripers to open at 100% capacity starting in June

Single-game tickets for June 1 through September 19 will go on sale on Tuesday, May 18, according to a release.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Stripers announced Friday its stadium will open at full capacity starting Tuesday, June 1.

Single-game ticket prices are listed below:

Cutwater Club (formerly the Home Plate Club): $30 in advance, $33 day-of-game (food not included)

Dugout Seats: $20 in advance, $23 day-of-game

Infield Box: $17 in advance, $20 day-of-game

Field Box: $15 in advance, $18 day-of-game

General Admission Lawn (“The Bank”): $8 in advance, $11 day-of-game

The Gwinnett Stripers said they will no longer require buffer zones around dugouts and bullpens starting June 1 as well.

"The Stripers will maintain a section of socially-distanced seating in the event fans need more space to feel safe," the release stated.