Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin apparently got some amazing news this weekend.

During the week, the 53-year-old Irvin had undergone a battery of tests on his throat, including a biopsy that would determine if there were any cancerous growths in that area.

However, that doesn't appear to be the case, according to Irvin's Instagram account.

Here's the full post from Sunday:

"Thank you God for continuing to answer Prayers and Thank you ALL for Praying. I spoke with Dr St John at UCLA Medical and she has informed me that all test have come back 100!% clean. NO CANCER!!!!!! It is impossible to express my family and my appreciation for the overwhelming out pour of love, support and prayers. I was on my threshing floor dealing with the stronghold of fear. You all covered and encourage me. To God be the Glory."

Emmitt Smith, a fellow Hall of Famer and the NFL's all-time leading rusher, also chimed in with the results of Irvin's negative biopsy, suggesting the popular TV personality is cancer-free.

Irvin made national headlines last week, asking people on various social-media platforms to pray for him. He even admitted to being 'terrified' by the whole process, an understandable notion for anyone in a similar position.

Adding to the potential uneasiness, Irvin's father passed away from throat cancer in his 50s – the same stage of life for Irvin.

