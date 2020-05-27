Hawks, Atlanta attorney giving away 500 basketballs, uniforms

It will go toward establishing the Hawks at Home online basketball camp.

ATLANTA — The Hawks and prominent local attorney Ken Nugent will be giving away 500 basketball kits to kids around the state that include balls, uniforms and more.

According to the team, Nugent sponsors a program during the regular season where he donate $3 for every point the team scores (up to $30,000) but, with the coronavirus pandemic interrupting the NBA season, that had come to a halt.

"This donation would usually be used to sponsor Atlanta-area youth for Jr. Hawks Summer Camps, but because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawks will be transitioning to Hawks at Home, an innovative online program that will provide youth with basketball drills and engaging workouts," the team said in a release.

The kits will include "everything campers will need to work out at home" the release said - a Jr. Hawks uniform, a Hawks basketball, a basketball pump, a hat, a skills and drills worksheet and a certificate of participation. They will be distributed through the Boys & Girls Clubs in Atlanta, Albany, Augusta and Columbus.

“Ken’s dedication to serving Georgia youth will guarantee that even during this time of social distancing, they will still be able to practice basketball skills and stay active at home," Jon Babul, the Hawks vice president of basketball development, said.

Nugent said it was "paramount to keep kids engaged and challenged both physically and mentally while we continue to practice social distancing."

"I know these kits will bring a smile to those who receive them. We all look forward to the day when we can return to the court, but until then, I will continue to support the kids in our community," he said.



