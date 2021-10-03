Hawks bring together more than 500 coaches for clinic with Nate McMillan

ATLANTA — The Hawks brought together more than 500 coaches for their annual clinic on Saturday at State Farm Arena , to get some personal pointers from Coach Nate McMillan.

The event was the team's 10th annual Jr. Hawks Coaches Clinic presented by adidas, and "provided coaches of all levels the opportunity to learn from Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan and the entire coaching staff" a release said.

“Partnering with adidas to put together this annual coaches clinic was very important for the Hawks. First, I would like to give a special thanks to Coach McMillan and the Hawks coaching staff who were tremendous today sharing years of wisdom and knowledge,” Hawks Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul said in a statement. “We hope that coaches in attendance feel energized, educated and empowered to go back to their gyms all over our state and deliver an enjoyable and positive basketball experience for thousands of youth.”