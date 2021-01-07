After Game 5 loss, Hawks tickets a bit more affordable for tonight

ATLANTA — The bad news for Hawks fans is that the big loss in Milwaukee in Game 5 means there's now no longer any room for error.
There is a silver lining, however - ticket prices for Game 6 dropped considerably.
On the official Ticketmaster resell market, tickets for tonight's Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 in Atlanta were at $75 for standing room (though those are now sold out) and the lowest range for seats currently is about $150-175.
That compares to Games 3 and 4, when a frenzied Atlanta fan base pushed tickets to as high as $150 for standing room - double what they were earlier on Saturday - and $250 for the lowest range of seating.
It's even cheaper on secondary sites like StubHub - standing room was available around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon for $122. The cheapest seated seat was around $160. On VividSeats, there were standing room tickets available for $120 and seats available at $143.
One secondary market seller, TickPick, reported that before Game 5 the "get-in" price - the cheapest available ticket - for Game 6 at State Farm Arena was $259.
After the Bucks beat the Hawks by nine in a game that really wasn't even that close, the Game 6 get-in price dropped 34% to $170.
There's one thing you can count on, though - if the Hawks announce later Saturday that Trae Young will in fact play, those prices will skyrocket fast.