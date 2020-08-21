Hawks get 6th pick in NBA Draft | Who might be available

It wasn't the ideal outcome for Atlanta, but there are ways to make the best of it.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks wound up with the sixth pick in the NBA Draft via Thursday night's lottery, a disappointing fall in what's already considered a draft somewhat lacking in star power.

Adding to the sting a bit, the team had a better than 50-50 shot of at least staying within the top-5.

But if there's any good news, it's that Atlanta has a roster that's already somewhat filled out around a young core. Without any kind of clear fit for the likes of LaMelo Ball or James Wiseman (though Anthony Edwards would've been an incredibly intriguing fit) it would've been a strong possibility that they'd have traded the first or second pick anyway.

As it stands, there's probably a good chance they'll still make a deal involving the sixth pick, too.

But if they don't, here's who the sixth pick might make available to them:

F Isaac Okoro, Auburn: Okoro is from Powder Springs and went to McEachern High School, so he'd at least have a built-in fan base in the area. He's a springy wing that knows how to get to the bucket and score and he's considered a great defensive prospect. But the Hawks are trying to emphasize shooting and while Okoro's has a nice look to it, he only hit on 29% of his three-pointers for the Tigers last year. (All sounds a bit like Cam Reddish, doesn't it?)

C James Wiseman, Memphis: This draft is a bit all over the place, and Wiseman is as good an indication of that as any. He's one of the clear-cut top-3 players on most draft boards, but his college career only lasted three games and whether he can shoot or not is a big question for a center trying to find a place in the modern NBA. So a number of mock drafts already have him falling. That said, if he did reach No. 6, it seems unlikely the Hawks would bite with Clint Capela on board.

F Deni Avdija, Israel: Again, Avdija is someone that generally slots in the top-5 in most draft mocks, but there are few guarantees with this draft. The Israeli is considered a good playmaking forward with a smooth shot, but if you're dreaming of Luka Doncic, keep in mind his Euroleague stats (4 points per game in about 14 minutes, 27.7% from 3) are a lot more reminiscent of Mario Hezonja's. It's hard to see where Avdija would crack the Hawks starting lineup.

F Obi Toppin, Dayton: Toppin might be the most polished offensive player in the draft, a frontcourt player who's probably the most ferocious dunker in this class and who has a genuine three-point shot already (39% last year). He's also up an down draft boards, but ESPN has him at exactly No. 6 on their big board, so we'll consider him a Hawks possibility for now. His issue is defense - he both struggles to be much help inside and stepping out farther toward the perimeter against smaller players. Not a great combo, and hard to see how he'd share the floor with John Collins.

F Devin Vassell, Florida State: Vassell, for my money, might be the most interesting possibility for Atlanta. The Suwanee native who went to Peachtree Ridge High is an excellent shooter (better than 41% from 3 both his seasons at FSU), has great length and leaping ability and could project as a really good defender. It doesn't seem like he'll wow you as a playmaker but the potential his there for him to be able to put the ball on the floor in the halfcourt and give Trae Young enough support to go off-ball from time to time.

Vassell, for my money, might be the most interesting possibility for Atlanta. The Suwanee native who went to Peachtree Ridge High is an excellent shooter (better than 41% from 3 both his seasons at FSU), has great length and leaping ability and could project as a really good defender. It doesn't seem like he'll wow you as a playmaker but the potential his there for him to be able to put the ball on the floor in the halfcourt and give Trae Young enough support to go off-ball from time to time. Some other names: Hard to see the Hawks going for a point guard like France's Killian Hayes or Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, though both are bigger (6-5) than Trae (6-1) and could possibly complement him... USC center/forward Onyeka Okongwu seems to be in the mix around No. 6 on most draft boards, but he seems like a pretty strictly interior-bound scorer, which doesn't seem like something the Hawks would target.. Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa might be an underrated possibility; at 6-9 with a 7-1 wingspan he can potentially guard opposing centers, runs the floor and cuts well, good in the pick-and-roll, and has at least something of a 3-point shot to speak of (32.5% last year).