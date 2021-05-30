Hawks rout Knicks to take Game 4, go up 3-1

Atlanta won by 17 on Sunday.

The Hawks have the Knicks on the brink.

Atlanta came home and took care of business, winning their second straight home game in the best-of-7 series to go up 3-1 on Sunday at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young paced the Hawks with 27 points and nine assists in the 113-96 victory, a second straight blowout of the Knicks.

John Collins had 22, and Danilo Gallinari provided 21 off the bench.

What had been a relatively close game at halftime turned into a blowout in the third quarter, as Young scored nine points in the quarter and the Hawks outscored the Knicks by 13 in the frame to build a 17-point lead. Young hit the first two shots of the third to make it a nine-point game, and the Knicks wouldn't make it any closer than seven the rest of the way.

At one point in the fourth, the Hawks led by as many as 25.

After a tight back-and-forth between the teams to split the first two games in New York the Hawks came home and won Games 3 and 4 by a combined 28. A fired-up Young - after having been spit at by a Knicks fan during Game 2 - scored 48 points in the two wins on 17-of-40 shooting with 23 assists.

With one more win, Atlanta will move on to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2016.