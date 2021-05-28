Hawks set to host first playoff game in four years tonight | Here's what you need to know

They'll be playing before a full capacity crowd.

ATLANTA — After a wait of more than a year for a capacity crowd and four years for a playoff game, Atlanta is set for a prime time basketball showcase tonight.

Game 3 of the Hawks' first round playoff series against the New York Knicks will tip off before a nearly-full crowd, with more than 15,000 people expected to be in attendance.

The team is maintaining a number of COVID-19 protocols you'll want to know if you're headed to the game. Those include needing to wear a mask unless you're eating or drinking in your seat.

Anyone sitting at or near courtside will be subject to much more strict conditions, as well: If you're sitting in sections Floor2 through Floor6, you need to provide proof of a negative COVID test prior to going to the game, you need to provide proof of vaccination and you cannot eat or drink at your seat - that will be confined to the Delta Sky360 Club.

The basics

Who : Hawks vs. Knicks

: Hawks vs. Knicks What : Game 3, series is tied 1-1

: Game 3, series is tied 1-1 When : 7:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. Where : State Farm Arena

: State Farm Arena TV : ESPN

: ESPN Tickets: Available on the re-sale market for about $150 on the lowest end

If you're headed to the game, doors open 90 minutes before tip-off, and tickets are still available on official re-sale markets.

The Knicks and Hawks have played a couple highly competitive games to start the series, with Atlanta squeezing past New York to steal Game 1 before the Knicks made a huge comeback and then held off a late Hawks charge in Game 2.

That game also saw a Knicks fan spit at Trae Young, and a separate incident in Philadelphia with a fan throwing popcorn on a player has teams on high alert for bad fan behavior.