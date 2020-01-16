ATLANTA — One of the stars of the last great Hawks era is reportedly coming back to Atlanta.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Hawks had dealt veteran guard Allen Crabbe, himself brought to Atlanta in a trade with Portland this winter, to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Teague and guard Treveon Graham.

The ESPN reporter framed it as a move for a stable backup point guard to play behind Trae Young.

Teague was a staple for the Hawks for seven seasons from 2009-16, a stretch that included an All-Star appearance in 2015 for a team that eventually reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Hawks traded him to the Indiana Pacers after the 2015-16 season as they handed the reins at point guard to Dennis Schroder.

Teague signed a three-year deal with Minnesota the following season, which will expire this summer.

Both Crabbe and Graham are also in the final year of their deals, giving the trade little if any long-term implications.

Graham is something of a journeyman - the Hawks will mark his fourth team in five career NBA seasons. He's known for his defense, something the Hawks will probably welcome with a defense ranked in the bottom-five in the NBA in points per 100 possessions.

Young has been excellent for Atlanta, but he's also carrying one of the NBA's largest workloads, at 35.2 minutes per game (13th-most in the league). Teague, an infrequent starter for Minnesota, will likely be asked to relieve some of that.

The veteran has scored 13.2 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting this year, and his 37.9 three point percentage is his best since he was last with the Hawks.

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

