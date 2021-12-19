Trae Young reportedly enters NBA COVID protocols, team's game postponed for tonight

It's unclear how many games the point guard could miss. The Hawks are scheduled to feature on Christmas Day.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The NBA has postponed the Hawks-Cavaliers game for tonight that Trae Young was set to miss after entering protocols. The cause for the postponement is reportedly Cleveland's shortage of players due to COVID.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has reportedly entered the NBA's COVID health and safety protocols and will miss tonight's game.

It's not yet clear how many games Young may have to sit out.

Atlanta will play Cleveland later tonight. The Hawks are also scheduled to feature in one of the NBA's marquee Christmas Day matchups against the New York Knicks.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

The NBA is currently dealing with a waive of players entering its COVID protocols, which can result out of a positive COVID test or close contact with someone who has tested positive, depending on the player's vaccination status.