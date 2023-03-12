Atlanta University Center chess masters ready for inaugural HBCU Chess Classic

This first-ever chess tournament was an idea that emerged from the Black Odyssey Chess Club, a society of students from Spelman, Morehouse and Clark Atlanta.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Students across the Atlanta University Center are preparing to go head to head this weekend at the inaugural HBCU Chess Classic.

This first-ever chess tournament was an idea that emerged from the Black Odyssey Chess Club, a society of students from Spelman, Morehouse and Clark Atlanta.

"I wasn't really expecting much when I first joined the club, but seeing everyone there just all focused on the exact same thing, it was just really intriguing," said one player about first getting into the group.

Some may see chess as just a game, but these students have now learned the value of protecting the king and queen is so much more.

"You got to think five, six moves ahead, in terms of just life in general because it helps you in terms of what can go wrong and what can go right," a student said. "So you have to pick based on what's going on in your life in the moment."

Ranging in skill levels, the tournament is five rounds with both individual and team play. The event aims to bring together HBCUs and inspire a new generation of minority chess players.

"Wanting to sort of be that bridge and allowing more Black students to be involved with in the chess ecosystem," one player said.

They're preparing intensely and really looking forward to the avenues this could create.

"I just really hope the competition, the tournament becomes like a staple and we keep going back to it," a player said. "Because there's not that many Black people in chess. I think out of the 2,000+ chess grandmasters in the world, there's only like three Black ones."