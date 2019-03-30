ATLANTA — Only time will tell if Druw Jones – the son of Andruw Jones – can match his father's legacy as a longtime Major League Baseball star, and easily the greatest centerfielder in Atlanta Braves history.

But this much seems evident: At just 14 years old, Druw Jones already belongs on the short list of Georgia's best high school players.

Take Thursday, for example. According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, the Wesleyan freshman Jones accounted for two grand slams and 11 RBI in the same game, a 21-11 rout of Eagle's Landing Christian.

Adding to the mythology, Jones crushed the grand slams in back-to-back innings.