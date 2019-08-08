HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Cartavious "Tank" Bigsby announced he will attend Auburn University next year.

The 4-star running back out of Callaway High School made his decision live Friday on 11Alive..

CLICK HERE TO WATCH FULL ANNOUNCEMENT

Bigby is the No. 6 recruit in the state and the top running back in Georgia, according to 11Alive's recruiting partner Rivals.

"The atmosphere, the coaches and just being around good people," Bigsby said when asked what he liked about Auburn. "They remind me so much of my own team. I feel like it's home there."

He said it took a lot of thought. "I was just praying to God."

Bigsby narrowed it down to four schools, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina. Rivals' FutureCast predicted he would choose Auburn, especially after 5-star running back Kendall Milton committed to Georgia last month.

Watch on YouTube:

11Alive is gearing up for high school football season. Get ready to vote for the #Team11 Game of the Week starting next week! Bookmark 11Alive.com/sports for more details!

Cartavious "Tank" Bigsby will choose between Auburn, UGA, LSU and South Carolina when he commits on 11Alive.com.

Rivals.com

More sports:

High school golfer to compete in national competition at Pebble Beach

Soldier surprises family with emotional homecoming before Atlanta United match

Atlanta native and rising tennis star Coco Gauff meets Michelle Obama