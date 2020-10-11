Vote for Atlanta Track Club's most outstanding boys and girls cross country athletes

Vote for the Most Outstanding Boys and Girls Athletes from the 2020 Powerade All Metro High School Cross Country Team.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta area’s best cross country runners will be honored virtually by Atlanta Track Club this month. The Club announced the 2020 Powerade All Metro High School Cross Country Team which features 42 athletes from 26 schools. First, second and third team rosters will be named during an online ceremony broadcast on Atlanta Track Club’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 20.

The Club will announce the Most Outstanding Boys and Girls Athletes at the virtual banquet. Coaches and the public will vote for the award. Public voting is open from Tuesday Nov. 10 through Friday Nov. 13 below.

“This season created new challenges for high school runners,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s Executive Director. “Despite lost practice times and reduced opportunities to compete, the young athletes on this year’s Powerade All Metro Cross Country team stood on every start line with confidence and positivity and crossed the finish line with personal bests, course records and state championships.”