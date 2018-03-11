Here are the updated brackets for next week's Georgia High School Association football playoffs, with different matchups streaming in every few minutes.
The brackets for the higher classes should be cemented by Saturday morning ... but history suggests the Single-A matchups won't become official until Sunday or Monday.
Either way, we're ready to go!
THE BRACKET
Among the notable games of #Team11-area interest:
7A
Mountain View vs. Norcross
Pebblebrook vs. Hillgrove
Brookwood vs. Mill Creek
South Gwinnett vs. Milton
McEachern vs. Newnan
Central Gwinnett vs. North Gwinnett
East Coweta vs. Marietta
5A
Loganville vs. SW DeKalb
Clarke Central vs. Arabia Mountain
4A
Sandy Creek vs. North Oconee
Flowery Branch vs. Ridgeland