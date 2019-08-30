ATLANTA — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is bringing back the C1N Football Showcase. The showcase puts teams from Georgia and Alabama head-to-head early in the high school football season.

It's a two-day event on Aug. 30-31, and the games will be broadcast on 11Alive's digital platforms. You can watch it in the video above (we'll put it up there before the games begin), or you can check it out on our YouTube channel.

On Friday, the showcase will feature Cam Newton's alma mater as Westlake hosts Jefferson Davis (AL). Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

There are three games on Saturday at Lakewood Stadium:

2 p.m.: Griffin vs. Fairfield (AL)

5 p.m.: Mays vs. Carver (AL).

8 p.m.: Cedar Grove vs. Central Phenix (AL)

Alex Glaze, Wes Blankenship and Born2Compete's Alex Benson will be commentating on 11Alive's broadcast with sideline reporting from Brianna Dahlquist.

It's going to be an exciting weekend of high school football action. Be sure to share it with your friends, family and others on your social media platforms!

