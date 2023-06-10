Carrollton vs. East Coweta | #Team11 Game of the Week

Both teams come into this pivotal game at 5-1 looking for a jumpstart in region play.

SHARPSBURG, Ga. — As region play kicks off between Carrollton and East Coweta Friday night, the two will be looking to get a major leg up on their path to a region title.

Both teams come into this pivotal game at 5-1, which is tied for best with Westlake in Region 2-7A. Carrollton is ranked No. 6 in the region, while East Coweta is unranked and looking to pull off the home upset.

The Trojans of Carrollton have been flat out dominant this season. After a Week 1 loss to Hughes at home 39-34, they have won the next five and outscored their opponents 228-27 in the process. That is not a typo.

The reason for why their offense has been so dominant is simple. Julian Lewis. If you don't know his name by know, you'll soon recognize the Carrollton pro-style quarterback for being the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2026. The Carrollton native has already announced his verbal commitment to the University of Southern California.

Lewis has received offers from virtually every Power Five college you could imagine, including UGA. As just a sophomore, we will see if the years ahead change Lewis' current commitment to USC.

He has thrown for incredible numbers so far this year -- 80 for 120 for 1,120 yards, 18 touchdowns and no interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

Meanwhile for the East Coweta Indians, they are also off to a hot 5-1 start this year. Their only loss came last week in a heartbreaking 23-22 defeat to Lambert. Prior to that, they had scored at least 28 points in every single game.

East Coweta is looking for their first region title since 2020 and they are looking to make it past the second round of the GHSA playoffs for the first time in 21 years.

The Indians are led by senior wide receiver Deshun Horsley, who has been a monster catching balls this season. He has hauled in 15 balls for a whopping 537 yards and already eight touchdowns. That's a ridiculous 35.8 yards per catch. East Coweta might want to just throw the ball his way the entire night.