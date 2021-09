It's week 3 of high school football for this year.

ATLANTA — It's time for Friday night high school football in metro Atlanta. That means 11Alive is getting ready for another Team11 Game of The Week.

This time, 11Alive crews will feature Cherokee High School as they they take on Rome High School. The game will take place at 7:30 at Barron Stadium.

The leading matchup will be featured prominently on 11Alive's #Team11 Wrap show, which airs at 11:15 p.m. on Fridays.