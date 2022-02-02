Top unsigned athlete in Georgia to make college football decision

Christen Miller will decide between Georgia, Ohio State, Miami (Fla.) and Florida A&M.

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — The top unsigned player in Georgia for the Class of 2022 is about to make his decision on where he'll play college football in the fall.

Four-star defensive lineman Christen Miller from Cedar Grove High School will decide between Georgia, Ohio State, Miami (Fla.) and Florida A&M during a signing day ceremony at the school.

Find out where the 6-foot-6, 280-pound senior will go when he announces on 11Alive and on the 11Alive YouTube channel.