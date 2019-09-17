CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Just as they did last week, Clayton County School officials said they are suspending or canceling all outdoor activities for Tuesday, Sept. 17.

According to the school district, the decision was made based on a review of weather forecasts and local reports, which are anticipated to create heat-related conditions which may adversely affect students and staff.

High temperatures over much of metro Atlanta were expected to be in the high 90s on Tuesday, which provided motivation for the decision.

All physical education classes, unstructured play activity and athletic practices scheduled for Tuesday have been suspended or canceled.

All athletic events for Tuesday, including middle school football games and high school softball games, will be played on a delayed basis, with a start time of 6 p.m.

Coaches are required to "ensure that an ample supply of water for participating student-athletes and that all players are sufficiently hydrated."

The school system says that additional advisories may be issued as conditions warrant.

Clayton County school officials came under fire in August after a 16-year-old girl died while doing basketball conditioning drills outside on an exceptionally hot day with an outdoor temperature of 98 degrees and a heat index reaching as high as 127 degrees.

