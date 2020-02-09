Clayton County Public Schools limiting access to sports events

Two tickets will be given to each player, cheerleader, and coach that can be shared with their family members only.

The district said in a news release Tuesday, the sports impacted by the decision include volleyball, softball contests and the three varsity football games that will be played Friday, Sept 4.

Those football games include the following:

Jonesboro vs. Mount Zion at Tara Stadium in Jonesboro

Riverdale vs. North Clayton at Southern Crescent Stadium in Riverdale

Lovejoy vs. Mundy’s Mill at Twelve Oaks Stadium in Hampton.

Clayton County Schools added that in keeping with the "no fans in the stands" announcement from last week, they district won't be selling tickets to the general public. Georgia High School Associated passes will be honored, but the district's athletic passes will not.

“Our decision to make the local games this week available to a limited audience is based on requests submitted by the families of our players and cheerleaders and feedback from our coaches,”said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, CCPS Superintendent/CEO.

“We will closely monitor all aspects of crowd behavior and responsibility during these contests as a way of determining future actions as they relate to public access to our sporting events," Beasley added.

After this week of games, the district plans on making an announcement about sports events moving forward by Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Game attendance does have requirements, such as wearing face masks for guests ages 6 and up and social distancing at the venues.