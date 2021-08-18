DeKalb high school football game canceled after positive COVID case

The McNair vs. Forest Park football game set for Friday at Buck Godfrey Stadium is now canceled.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District has canceled an upcoming high school football game due to COVID.

According to school district spokesperson Mark Brock, the McNair vs. Forest Park football game set for Friday at Buck Godfrey Stadium is now canceled. Brock said it's due to a positive COVID-19 case within the McNair program.

Right now, the school district has no intention of canceling any other events, according to Brock.

"All events are to go on as planned unless there are further developments," Brock said.

The school district said their officials plan to keep families and students informed with any more changes moving forward.

"The safety of the athletes, coaches and fans of all involved is the of the most importance to the district," Brock said.

A Tweet from the DeKalb County School District's athletic program states it may be rescheduled at a later date.