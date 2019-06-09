WOODSTOCK, Ga. — It's going to be a wild night in Woodstock Friday night as South Forsyth go head-to-head with the Etowah.

It's a 7A battle of the birds as the War Eagles visit the Eagles.

South Forsyth is looking rebound after a tough loss to Blessed Trinity against the Etowah, who are 1-1.

Watch the game here and then check back for highlights tonight on 11Alive at 11:15 p.m.

