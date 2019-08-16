UPDATE: This poll is now closed and we have a winner! Congrats to Lanier and Peachtree Ridge! We'll see you on Friday!

Thanks to all who voted! Check back next week for our new poll!

Original story:

It's time for this year's first #Team11 Game of the Week on 11Alive!

Vote as many times as you want for your team's matchup. If you win, we'll roll out the red carpet and give you the VIP treatment on August 23!

Our intrepid crew of reporters and photographers will be on-site, capturing all the pomp and circumstance before, during and after the game.

The leading matchup will be featured prominently on 11Alive's #Team11 Wrap show, which airs at 11:15 p.m. on Fridays.

Vote below (app users click here to vote) The deadline to vote is NOON on Thursday, August 22!

