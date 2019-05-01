Cedar Grove wideout Jadon Haselwood has been a prize recruit for some time, evoking down-the-road thoughts of Keenan Allen or Michael Thomas.

But things really ratcheted up earlier in the fall, when the 6-foot-3, 195-pound blue-chipper walked back his verbal commitment to Georgia, as a means of re-opening the recruiting process?

Was that code for 'See ya' ... or was Haselwood still genuinely interested in coming to Athens?

On Saturday, the Dawgs found out the sobering news, as Haselwood chose Oklahoma over UGA, Florida State and Tennessee.

With this decision, Oklahoma has now landed the nation's highest-ranked pair of wideouts—Haselwood (No. 4 overall talent, according to Rivals.com) and Theo Wease (No. 3 overall).