ZEBULON, Ga. -- High school officials have released funeral and visitation details for one of their students who died after being seriously injured at a high school football game on Friday.

Pike County Public Schools announced that friends and family of Dylan Thomas are invited to Moody's Funeral Home on Thursday Oct. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Zebulon for visitation. Funeral services will follow on Friday Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. at Oak Hill Baptist Church - at 100 Lakeside Drive in Williamson.

Family is asking all football players - regardless of their school - to wear their jerseys to the service.

According to school officials, junior Dylan Thomas died at the hospital around 8 p.m. Sunday from injuries sustained during Friday night's game against Peach County High School.

School officials are reviewing new footage from the football game to try and figure out what happened to lead to the athlete’s death. Officials said there wasn’t a specific play that clearly shows the injury or what happened, only that Thomas left the game complaining of leg pain.

On Tuesday morning, the Georgia High School Association released an official statement on the weekend death of Pike County junior linebacker, Dylan Thomas.

In it, they presented their own findings on the investigation into his death. They said they reviewed game film, which shows no indication of injury in the second quarter of the game against Peach County.

As the search for answers continues, the pain by those left behind is hard to grasp.

“The hardest part – you don’t have the answers for when they ask, 'Why',” explained youth pastor Chad Lloyd. “There’s no answer to something like this, except for God will help them through.”

Lloyd told 11Alive he estimates 30 percent of the school did not show up to school Monday, a day that he described as “solemn.”

As a show of support, Pike County alumni are organizing a flag football tournament to raise money. All proceeds will go to Thomas' family this year.

