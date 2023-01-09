Georgia Tech vs. Louisville preview | #Team11 Game of the Week: College Football Special

Georgia Tech and Louisville kick off their seasons inside The Benz at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech fans have a lot to be excited about as their 2023 season kicks off Friday night.

First off, their season-opener is a conference game against ACC foe Louisville inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Secondly, the game is nationally televised in primetime on ESPN.

But most importantly, they have a roster full of exciting young players led by a head coach in his first full season who is ready to get the Ramblin' Wreck back in the right direction.

First off, the Yellow Jackets are led by Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King. The redshirt sophomore began his collegiate career with the Aggies in 2020, before he earned the starter job last year. King struggled in his time behind center, completing just 55.6% of passes for 1,220 yards, while throwing seven touchdowns and six picks.

After losing the job halfway through the season, King opted to transfer away and now has a fresh opportunity with Georgia Tech. In GT's spring game, King was 4-11 for 91 yards and a touchdown. He beat out Zach Pyron and Zach Gibson to win the QB job.

But maybe the most exciting part of Tech's offense this year is their wide receiver group. Their No. 1 WR is a well-known transfer from the University of Georgia, Dominick Blaylock, who played well during his years with the Bulldogs but constantly battled injuries. Blaylock will now step into the lead role for GT as a redshirt junior and should be a big target for King.

The Jackets also have transfers Chase Lane and Christian Leary, the former of which transferred from Texas A&M and is familiar with King while the latter comes over from Alabama. Not to mention, GT also has D.J. Moore and Malik Rutherford who have been Tech for their entire careers and have been impactful receivers.

Georgia Tech will be led on the ground by sixth-year running back Dontae Smith who should get the majority of looks, while they do have a Louisville transfer in Trey Cooley who may be looking for a little revenge against his former team.

First-year offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who came over from UGA after winning two national titles in three seasons, has a lot to work with offensively. He also has tight ends Dylan Leonard and UGA transfer Brett Seither, a redshirt senior who could make an impact.

Defensively, Georgia Tech is grounded by ball-hawking safety LaMiles Brooks, a junior from Jacksonville, Florida.

On the other sideline, Louisville enters this game in a very similar position. They have California transfer QB Jack Plummer (who no, is not related to former NFL QB Jake Plummer) and he is expected to air it out quite a bit.

Stud wide receiver Jamari Thrash, who is from LaGrange, was a magnet last year hauling in passes from then-QB Malik Cunningham. Now Thrash has a more reliable ball-thrower and could be an even scarier threat for opposing defenses this year. Thrash totaled 61 receptions for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago.

Before playing his junior year at Cal, Plummer played his first three seasons at Purdue. Purdue struggled in his first two years but has been much more efficient during his last two college football seasons. He threw for 3,095 yards and 21 touchdowns compared to just nine interceptions a season ago.

Louisville is currently 8-point favorites in a neutral site game, according to BetMGM.

If you're headed to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to catch the action, here's some information you'll want to know:

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Aflac Kickoff Game things to know

Who : Yellow Jackets vs. Cardinals

: Yellow Jackets vs. Cardinals What : Aflac Kickoff Game

: Aflac Kickoff Game Where : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium When : Friday night, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday night, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m. Gates open : 5:30 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. TV : ESPN

: ESPN Tickets: Available at Ticketmaster starting at $30.

Electronic tickets

Organizers for the game note that there will not be any PDF or print-at-home ticketing options available - only downloaded onto mobile devices. A mobile ticketing guide is available here.

However, if you're the sentimental type, commemorative souvenir tickets are also available here.

Cashless stadium

Organizers also stress that Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a cashless facility - you can only pay for concessions and other items using a card or mobile payments like ApplePay.

For those who typically only use cash, though, they also note that there are 10 kiosks inside the stadium where cash can be loaded onto a prepaid debit card with no transaction fee, allowing for purchases inside the stadium.

Clear bags

Lastly, organizers highlight the stadium's clear bag policy as well as bag size limits.

The size is capped at clear bags measuring no larger than 12" x 6" x 12.

Small clutch bags without a handle or strap are also allowed as long as they are not larger than 4.5" x 6.5".

For parents of young children, the bag policy does allow for diaper bags. Guidelines note: "Items that are typically carried in diaper or baby bags must be carried in a clear bag that meets the standards of the bag policy."