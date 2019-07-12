COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The final Landmark Dodge Team 11 game of the week for 2019 was a rematch for the ages - but one that had a clear winner when the dust cleared.

Blessed Trinity took on Woodward Academy for the second time on Friday night - this time for the 4A semifinals.

Blessed Trinity gets an early 10-0 bump in the game and continued to keep a sizable lead. But Woodward Academy wasn't about to let this matchup be a blowout.

At the end of the game, though, it was Blessed Trinity that took home with a "W" on their record - and a 46-21 victory in enemy territory.

MORE SPORTS

Classic SEC match-up: LSU's offense vs. Georgia's defense

'Tears in my eyes': Texas parent moved by opposing football team's compassion

SEC Championship Game in Atlanta: Everything you need to know

Tim Tebow volunteers in Atlanta ahead of the SEC Championship