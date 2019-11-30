ATLANTA — Two strong teams took to the field on Friday night but only one went home the winner of the Landmark Dodge Team 11 Game of the week.

The big 4A matchup featured powerhouse Sandy Creek taking on Madison County in a winner-take-all quarter-finals showdown.

Sandy Creek went into the game 11-1 overall and 5-1 for the season and ranked 16th in Georgia. Madison County, meanwhile, had a 6-6 overall record and a 1-3 regional stat.

There were questions as to whether Madison County could pull off a surprise upset to dethrone the boys from Tyrone. But it wasn't to be.

The Patriots hammered at the Madison County Red Raiders and came out with 41 points in the game. Madison County did, however, put one touchdown on the board in a hard-fought battle.

Madison County ends the season 6-7 overall as Sandy Creek goes into its next battle, Oconee County, with a nearly undefeated record.

